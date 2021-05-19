With 4,529 fatalities, India records highest single-day COVID-19 deaths

NEW DELHI : India recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 fatalities with 4,529 new deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India’s daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 3 lakh mark for the third consecutive day as only 2,67,334 fresh infections were recorded during a 24-hour period.

At present, the cumulative caseload stands at 2,54,96,330, including 32,26,719 active cases, 2,19,86,363 recoveries and 2,83,248 deaths.

Karnataka, which has recently emerged as the new COVID-19 hotspot, continues to remain the worst affected state at present with 5,75,028 active infections followed by Maharashtra with 4,19,727 active cases.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 32,03,01,177 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 18, of these, 20,08,296 samples were tested on Tuesday.

A total of 18,58,09,302 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country so far.

Earlier on Tuesday, the country saw the highest ever recoveries with 4,22,436 fresh discharges in a single day for the first time.

On Monday (May 17), India’s daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 3 lakh mark for the first time after 26 days as only 2,81,386 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours. On April 22, the country achieved a grim milestone in its fight against the raging coronavirus as it reported over 3 lakh new cases in a 24-hour period for the first time since the pandemic began last year. (AGENCY)