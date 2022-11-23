India repatriates Pakistani intruder after completion of 10 years jail term

Punjab, Nov 23: A Pakistani national who entered India illegally was repatriated through the Attari-Wagah border on November 22 after he served his 10 years long jail term. The development has been confirmed by Protocol Officer Arunpal.

Protocol Officer Arunpal said that the Pakistani national who has been released from prison after completion of the jail term is Kala Massi. Arunpal said that Kala Massi belonged to Pakistan’s Narowal region. He said that Kala Massi entered India through the Ramdass area in 2011 without a passport and visa. He further stated that he was rounded up in Majitha and a pistol and cartridge were recovered from him. According to Arunpal, the court had sentenced him to 10 years in prison and a fine of Rs 2,10,000 was imposed on him.

“The name of the prisoner who has been released is Kala Massi son of Gamma Masi. He is from Pakistan’s Narowal and he entered India without a passport and visa through the Ramdass area in 2011,” Arunpal said.

“He was rounded up in Majitha and a pistol and cartridge were recovered from him. FIR was lodged against him and the court sentenced him to 10 years in prison and a fine of Rs 2,10,000 was imposed on him. Kala Massi has completed his jail term and has been released from prison. He is being sent to Pakistan. No currency was recovered from him,” he added.

Kala Massi said, “He came to India through the Ramdass area on 9 May 2011. I was involved in smuggling. A pistol and Rs 10 lakh were recovered from him. The person who used to send me to India was Faisal Sheikh.” He added, “I visited India two-three times before also along with him. I am returning to Pakistan after 12 years. I lived in the old prison and later in Pratappur prison. I will no longer be involved in smuggling.” He said that people of India and Pakistan must live together.

Earlier in July, India repatriated four Pakistani prisoners who had completed their imprisonment here, via the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar, said an official at the border. Protocol Officer Arunpal Singh said that FIRs were lodged against the four prisoners from Pakistan who entered illegally from different regions. They were released after completing their prison sentence.

“They had entered India illegally. They are released after the completion of their sentence. After completion of the paperwork, they will be handed over to the Pak Rangers,” Arunpal Singh said. (Agencies)