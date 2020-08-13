India rejects “lies and half-truths” on J&K penned by Pak envoy to China

BEIJING: India on Thursday slammed Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haque for his “lies and half-truths” on Jammu and Kashmir, and said terrorists “recruited, trained and armed” by Islamabad have disturbed peace and order in the Union Territory which is an integral part of India.

“India’s concerted efforts to bring peace, stability and progress to J&K stand in stark contrast to Pakistan’s strategy, which is little more than a blatant and rapacious campaign of cross-border terrorism aimed at debilitating the region,” the Embassy of India here said. (AGENCIES)