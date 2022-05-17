India Rejects “Farcical” Pak Resolution On Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation

New Delhi, May 17: Pakistan has no locus standi to pronounce on or interfere in matters that are internal to India, the Foreign Ministry said today in sharp remarks to a resolution passed in Pakistan on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir. “The entire territory of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has been, is and shall always remain an integral part of India,” the government said, calling the resolution passed by Pakistan National Assembly “farcical”.

“We categorically reject the farcical resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan on the subject of the delimitation exercise in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has no locus standi to pronounce on or interfere in matters that are internal to India, including the Indian territories under Pakistan’s illegal and forcible occupation,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

“The delimitation exercise in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is a democratic exercise based on the principles of extensive stakeholder consultation and participation,” he said. (Agencies)