India registers highest ever coal production in 2023-24: Minister

New Delhi, July 31: India has witnessed the highest ever coal production, with a growth of approximately 11.71 percent during the last financial year 2023-24, Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Reddy informed that there is no shortage of coal in the country adding, “The all-India domestic coal production in the year 2023-2024 was 997.828 million Tonne (MT) (Provisional) in comparison to 893.191 MT in the year 2022-2023 with the growth of about 11.71 %.”

“The most of the requirement of coal in the country is met through indigenous production and supply. The focus of the Government is on increasing the domestic production of coal and to eliminate non-essential import of coal in the country,” he said.

For the current financial year (up to June 2024), the country has produced 247.396 MT (provisional) of coal, compared to 223.376 MT (provisional) during the same period last year, marking a growth of about 10.75 percent, the Minister noted.

He further highlighted the steps taken by the Government to make the country self-sufficient in the production of coal. (UNI)