India Records Highest Ever Single-Day Spike with 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India reported 2,61,500 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing the tally to 1,47,88,109.

This is the fourth consecutive day when one-day spike in coronavirus cases crossed the 2-lakh mark in the country which is hit by the second wave of COVID-19.

The death toll has increased to 1,77,150 with 1,501 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

The total number of cured COVID-19 patients has risen to 1,28,09,643 with 1,38,423 people recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Active cases have mounted to 18,01,316 in the country amid a fresh spike in coronavirus infections.

The alarming surge in coronavirus cases has forced many states to impose several fresh restrictions, including night curfew and weekend lockdown to curb the spread of the disease. (Agency)