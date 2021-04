NEW DELHI: India reports 3,60,960 new COVID19 cases, 3293 deaths and 2,61,162 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,79,97,267, Total recoveries: 1,48,17,371 , Death toll: 2,01,187, Active cases: 29,78,709, Total vaccination: 14,78,27,367