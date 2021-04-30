India receives first emergency Covid relief supplies from US

NEW DELHI: India on Friday received the first supplies of Covid emergency aid from the United States.

Two US military aircraft arrived on Friday morning; and a third will arrive on May 3. In the first consignment meant for the Indian Red Cross, the US is sending from its own stock 36 millipore filters, each of which will enable the manufacture of five lakh doses of Covishield vaccines in India and 17 oxygen generator plants.

The Gulf countries are also sending supplies. The first shipment of 140 MT (metric tonnes) of liquid oxygen from the UAE is expected to land in the early hours of Friday. Bahrain is sending 40 MT of oxygen as gift through Indian Navy ships that are already in the region. Kuwait has indicated assistance of 185 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen and related equipment.