India Produced 40 ‘Quantum’ Startups In 2 Years, Few With Global Potential: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, June 15 : India has produced over 40 “Quantum” technology StartUps in just about 2 years, few of them with global potential, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy,Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, here today.

Chairing a meeting of the Department of Science & technology to discuss the 100 days Action plan, union minister Dr. Jitendra Singh directed the officials to focus on the flagship National Quantum Mission and work on development of quantum technologies and quantum communication. India is currently on an equal pedestal with five or six nations of the world in terms of Quantum technologies, he added.

According to him, our mission and vision is to establish India as a global leader as far as Quantum technologies are concerned.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the role of startups and private sector in development of Science and Technology, and shared the success story of ‘QuNu Labs’, a Bangalore based startup incubated by ‘IIT Madras’ which has signed a MoU with the Technology Development Board ‘TDB’ for development of security products based on Quantum Technologies.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said “Women’s Participation in extramural research and development (R&D) doubled in the last 10 years” on the progress and increase of women after the special efforts by the government in the last decade to promote women scientists and researchers through STEM and fellowship programmes. He also recalled the ‘ease of applying’ by referring to the Common Fellowship Portal recently inaugurated by him. Going further he shared that around 300 women scientists are going to receive research grants for 3 years from the government under ASPIRE scheme.

The Science and technology Minister expressed satisfaction that India is fast becoming the ‘Startup capital of the world’ from few hundreds before 2014 to more than 1.25 lakh in 2024 and more than 110 unicorns with startups doing excellent work even in critical areas such as the Space sector. Dr. Singh also highlighted the massive jump in India’s ranking in Global Innovation Index from 81st in the year 2015 to 40th in 2023. He emphasized on the fact that India ranks 3rd in terms of number of Publications and number of PhDs awarded in Science and Engineering.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to empower and provide ease of living to the last man is the aim of our innovation” said Dr.Jitendra Singh while motivating the team DST on their future course of action. He categorically mentioned that it is the best time for development of science and technology in India due to the conducive environment under the leadership of PM Modi. He shared that the Indian government has invested around 900 crores from 2016- 2023 in the National Initiative for developing and Harnessing Innovations(NIDHI) who is supporting budding entrepreneurs in the field of S&T.

The union Minister also enquired on the progress of existing National geospatial mission, Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Mission. He also highlighted the government’s efforts on bringing legislation on Anusandhan NRF.

Prof.AbhayKarandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Additional secretary, Directors of Institutes under DST, Head of various departments along with senior scientists and officials were present for the meeting.