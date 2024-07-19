India Post GDS Recruitment Notification 2024 Out, 44228 Vacancies Notified

JAMMU: India Post has started the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) across the country for the financial year 2024-25. The vacancies for the branch postmaster (BPM) and assistant branch postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak have been announced. The registration will be closed on 05 August 2024 at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The application can be edited from 06 to 08 August 2024 after the submission.

A total of 44228 vacancies are notified across the country including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamilnadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

