India placed 72nd on global list with average monthly wage of Rs 32,800: Report

With an average monthly wage of Rs 32,800 (USD 437), India has been ranked a lowly 72nd among 106 countries surveyed by Picodi.Com, an international e-commerce platform which provides discount coupons.

Switzerland, where the average wage converted into rupees amounts to Rs 4,49,000 (USD 5,989), topped the ranking, while in Cuba the average wage is the lowest at Rs 2,700 (USD 36), it said.

Switzerland was followed by Luxembourg and the United States, whose citizens on an average earn Rs 3,00,900 (USD 4,014) and Rs 2,64,900 (USD 3,534), respectively.

Others in the top ten list include Denmark (USD 3,515), Singapore (USD 3,414), Australia (USD 3,333), Qatar (USD 3,232), Norway (USD 3,174), Hong Kong (USD 3,024) and Iceland (USD 2,844).

India, with the average wage of Rs 32,800, outranked countries such as Kazakhstan (Rs 32,700), Brazil (Rs 26,000), or Egypt (Rs 16,400), the report said. (AGENCIES)