India Not In Favour Of Talks With Pakistan Until Terrorism Ceases: Amit Shah

JAMMU, Sep 6: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said India is not in favour of talks with Pakistan until terrorism ceases, emphasizing that “talks and bombs cannot go together”.

Shah made these remarks while releasing the BJP’s manifesto for Jammu and Kashmir, dismissing any possibility of dialogue with Pakistan amidst the ongoing terrorist activities.

“We are not in favour of talks with Pakistan unless and until terrorism does not end. But we will definitely talk to the youth of Kashmir,” he told reporters here.

Shah reiterated this stance when addressing questions about demands from the political parties to resume talks with Pakistan and restore cross LoC trade, saying, “Unless terrorism does not come to an end and a trade-terror eco-system is formed, we cannot agree with it.”

Replying to a question about the demand of the National Conference (NC) and the Congress about restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, he said “the demand is to mislead the people”.

“I have always accepted the demand. At an appropriate time, it will be restored,” he added.

Responding to the National Conference’s manifesto on restoration of Article 370 and the Congress’ support to it, Shah said, “The agenda of the NC cannot get implemented on the ground. Article 370 is the past. It is history. Nobody can bring it back.”

The Minister also reacted to Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s comments on outsiders ruling Jammu and Kashmir.

“If he says presidential rule is outsider rule, then I want to tell Rahul Gandhi it was time, when three times presidential rule was there during your rule in J&K,” he said.

Regarding security measures in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah assured that security measures have been fully put in place by the Narendra Modi government and Jammu and Kashmir administration.

He dismissed concerns of suppression of the Muslims in the valley and said “there is no question of it in Kashmir”.

Expressing confidence of the BJP forming the government in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said, “There will be no government by the PDP, NC, and Congress ruled by dynasties. Rest possibilities, BJP will explore.” (Agencies)