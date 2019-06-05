India may have 88 million 5G connections by 2025: GSMA

NEW DELHI: Global telecom industry body GSMA expects India to have 920 million unique mobile subscribers by 2025 which will include 88 million 5G connections.

“5G connections in India are forecast to reach 88 million by 2025…This will leave India trailing regional peers such as China, which is set to see almost 30 per cent of its total connection base on 5G by 2025,” the GSMA Intelligence report released in May said.

It said there were close to 750 million unique subscribers at the end of 2018 and expected to reach almost 920 million by 2025.

“India alone will generate almost a quarter of the world’s new mobile subscribers over this period,” it said.

According to GSMA, data consumption pattern in India on 4G network supports in time uptake of new 5G devices and services.

However, the emergence of 5G ecosystem in India will depend on telecom operators’ ability to invest in network which requires favourable support on policy and regulatory fronts.

GSMA forecasts that the Indian mobile market will return to revenue growth in the second half of 2019 and continue to grow modestly till 2025 but market revenues will still be below the level of 2016, indicating that market repair will be a slow and challenging process. (AGENCIES)