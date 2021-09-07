India, Kazakhstan carry out 5th edition of joint military drills KAZIND-21

New Delhi, Sept 7: India and Kazakhstan carried out the 5th edition of the annual bilateral joint exercise KAZIND-21 strengthing military diplomacy between the two countries.

“Troops of India and Kazakhstan carrying out the demonstration of a raid on a terrorist hideout during the joint military exercise KAZIND-21 at Training Node Aisha Bibi, Kazakhstan,” tweeted Indian Army.

As part of military diplomacy and to strengthen the growing strategic relation with Kazakhstan, the 5th “KAZIND-21” is conducted in Kazakhstan from August 30 to September 11.

The exercise is a joint training between both the Armies, which will boost the bilateral relations between India and Kazakhstan.

The Indian Army contingent was represented by a battalion of The Bihar Regiment consisting of a total of 90 personnel led by a Contingent Commander. The Kazakhstan Army was represented by a company group.

The Exercise will provide an opportunity to the Armed Forces of India and Kazakhstan to train for Counter Insurgency/ Counter-Terrorism operations in the mountainous, rural scenarios under UN mandate, read a release by the Ministry of Defence.

The scope of Joint Exercise includes professional exchange, planning & execution of the operation in counterterrorism environment at sub-unit level and sharing expertise on skills at arms, combat shooting and experiences in Counter Insurgency/ Counter-Terrorism operations.

The exercise will culminate after a 48-hour-long validation exercise which will involve a scenario of neutralisation of terrorists in a semi-rural hideout. It will strengthen mutual confidence, interoperability and enable sharing of best practices between the Armed Forces of India and Kazakhstan. (Agencies)