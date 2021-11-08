India honours ‘Father of Fibre Optics’ with Padma Vibhushan; daughter says overwhelmed

NEW DELHI, Nov 8: India has honoured Indian American Narinder Singh Kapany with Padma Vibhushan, the 2nd highest award of the country. Known as the ”father of fibre optics”, he coined the term fibre optics. Calling him a “pioneering Indian-American Scientist popularly known as the Father of Fibre Optics”, official Indian govt release announcing the honour said he “laid the foundation for today’s high-speed internet technology”

He is being honoured posthumously. Kapany, born in India’s Moga in 1926, died last year. His daughter Kiran said the family is “truly humbled” & “overwhelmed”.

Kiran said, “On behalf of my children, Ari and Misha, and my brother Raj Kapany and his children, Tara and Nikki and myself, I would like to thank the Govt of India for bestowing the Padma Vibhushan award on our dear father.”

Adding, “We are truly humbled and grateful by all the warm wishes and condolences we are receiving from all over the world honouring and remembering our dear father. We have been overwhelmed by this tremendous outpouring of emotion.”

On his work on Fibre Optics, she said, “We realize how deeply he touched so many lives and how he laid the groundwork for so many to know that they could also reach for the stars. We thank you with all our hearts.”

Narinder Singh Kapany has also been honoured in the past with Pravasi Bharatiya Samman by the Indian government. (Agencies)