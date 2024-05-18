India has bright future under PM Modi’s leadership: Rajnath

Basti (Uttar Pradesh), May 18: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the entire world is saying that India has a bright future under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the election rally in favour of BJP candidate and sitting MP Harish Dwivedi in the premises of Composite School of Harraiya Assembly constituency, Rajnath said that everyone gave big speeches to alleviate poverty from independent India but till date no one has geared up to eradicate poverty.

He said that since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, 25 crore people of the country have come out of poverty. “This is not the report of BJP, this is the report of Niti Aayog. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, India, which was once called poor and backward, has become very strong, which is being praised by the whole world,” Singh said.

The Defence Minister said that the entire world looks at India and says that India is in the 21st century and the future of India is very bright under the leadership of Narendra Modi. He said that India wants to become the most powerful country in the world so that if anyone dares to challenge India, he can get an immediate reply.

Rajnath said that India does not want to occupy any country. “India gives the message of peace to the whole world. Congress people do not trust their army and keep asking for proof on every issue. I don’t know what has happened to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He says strange things for the country and keeps doubting the army,” he said.

The Defence Minister said that there was a time when former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi used to say that whatever money we send to the beneficiaries from the central government, only 15 percent of it reaches them. “But as soon as Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India, remembering the challenges of Rajiv Gandhi, he opened bank accounts of the citizens of the country under the Jan Dhan Yojana and made the eligible people get the benefits of the schemes and the payment was made directly in their accounts and 100 percent benefit started reaching the eligible people,” he said.

Singh said that Narendra Modi lives for the country and always does something new to develop the country. “If anyone has started the construction of wide roads in the country, it was Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Whenever BJP got the opportunity to lead the country or state, the country has moved forward towards development,” he said. (UNI)