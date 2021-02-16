India following human-centric approach to furthering global good: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: India is following a human-centric approach to furthering global good and this approach is based on a healthy balance of welfare, well-being and wealth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Addressing celebration of 75 Years of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, the Prime Minister said that in today’s fast and stressful life when the world is fighting lifestyle-related diseases and pandemic, ‘Sahaj Marg’, ‘Heartfulness’ and Yoga are like a beacon of hope for the world.

Referring to India’s handling of coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister said that alertness of 130 crore Indian became an example for the world and the household wisdom and Yoga-Ayurveda played a big role in this.

He said Ayushman Bharat scheme has more beneficiaries than the populations of America and many European nations.

“India is following a human-centric approach to furthering global good. This human-centric approach is based on a healthy balance of welfare, well-being and wealth,” he said.

Speaking on India’s focus on wellness, the Prime Minister noted that the Indian idea of wellness goes beyond merely curing disease and there has been extensive work on preventive healthcare.

“The popularity of Yoga is known to you all. This importance to wellness is aimed at ensuring our youth stay fit. And, they do not have to deal with lifestyle-related diseases. When the world needed medicines for COVID-19, India is proud to have sent them all over. Now, India is playing a central role in global vaccination. Our vision for wellness is as much global as it is domestic, he said.

The Prime Minister said India’s public welfare schemes have touched many lives and referred to measures related to universal sanitation coverage, smoke-free kitchens, banking the unbanked, access to technology and housing for all.

"Even before the global pandemic came, the country had increased the focus on wellness," he said.