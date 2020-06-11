India fighting multiple challenges with COVID-19, including floods, locust attack, earthquakes: PM

NEW DELHI : Contributions made by ICC to develop East and northeast India, especially manufacturing sector there, are historical said PM Modi.
India fighting multiple challenges with COVID-19, including floods, locust attack, earthquakes said PM while addressing ICC annual plenary session.
We have to turn COVID-19 crisis into opportunity for creating Atmanirbhar Bharat said Modi. (agencies)

