India Fastest Growing Major Economy; Now Capable Of Creating Positive Impact On Growth Of Others: Rajnath

New Delhi, Dec 9: India has showed that there is no irreconcilable trade-off between growth and distributive justice, and the government is making all efforts to further boost the country’s position as a growth engine, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

In an address at the annual general meeting of FICCI, Singh said India, as the fastest growing major economy in the world, has now reached a position to trigger a “positive impact” on the growth of other countries.

“India showed that there is no irreconcilable trade-off between growth and distributive justice. That means providing fair opportunities to all citizens and accelerating the growth rate and both can be achieved simultaneously,” he said. (Agencies)