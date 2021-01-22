India-England Tests in Chennai to be played behind closed doors

CHENNAI:The first two Tests of the upcoming India-England series will be played at the M A Chidambaram Stadium behind closed doors, a top official from host association TNCA said on Friday.

According to Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary R S Ramasaamy, the two Tests would be played without spectators as per a BCCI directive, considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

“Yes…Crowd will not be allowed for the two Test matches as a preventive measure in view of the virus situation,” he said. (AGENCIES)