India drop 15 places to 117th in FIFA rankings, worst in seven years, after Asian Cup debacle

NEW DELHI, Feb 15: The Indian football team on Thursday dropped 15 places to 117th in the FIFA rankings, the worst in seven years, after the recent debacle in the AFC Asian Cup, where it lost all its three group matches.

This was India’s worst ranking after it was placed at 129th spot in January 2017 chart. The historical worst ranking, though, was 173 in 2015.

The Indian team was placed at 102nd in the last FIFA rankings, issued on December 21, 2023.