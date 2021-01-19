India Daily Covid Cases Drop To 10,064; Deaths Lowest In Nearly 8 Months

New Delhi: With 10,064 fresh coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, India saw the lowest surge in daily Covid cases in nearly seven months. The country has logged 1.05 crore cases since the beginning of the pandemic and over 1.02 crore people have already recovered, the government data shows.

The drop in daily cases comes as India enters the fourth day of the world’s largest Covid inoculation drive, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. More than 3.8 lakh people have already been vaccinated so far, according to the Health Ministry.

In the last 24 hours, 137 deaths linked to the deadly virus were recorded from different parts of the country, taking the total number of deaths so far to 1,52,556. The number of deaths reported in a single day is the lowest since May 23.

Last time the number of cases in a single day was less than 10,000 was on June 11 (9,996).