India: Cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.25 cr

NEW DELHI: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 16.25 crore on Thursday, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

A total of 9,04,263 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years have received their first dose of vaccine across 12 states. These states are– Chhattisgarh (1,026), Delhi (1,29,096), Gujarat (1,96,860), Jammu and Kashmir (16,387), Haryana (1,23,484), Karnataka (5,328), Maharashtra (1,53,966), Odisha (21,031), Punjab (1,535), Rajasthan (1,80,242), Tamil Nadu (6,415) and UP (68,893).

According to a provisional report this morning, cumulatively, 16,25,13,339 vaccine doses have been administered through 29,34,844 sessions. These include 94,80,739 Health Care Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 63,54,113 who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,36,57,922 Front Line Workers (FLWs) (1stdose), 74,25,592 FLWs (2nddose), 9,04,263 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1st dose), 5,31,16,901 1st dose beneficiaries and 1,29,15,354 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 5,38,15,026 (1st dose) and 48,43,429 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

On Wednesday, 19,55,733 vaccine doses were given. Across 15,903 sessions, 8,99,163 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose while 10,56,570 received their second dose.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,72,80,844 today while the National Recovery Rate is 81.99 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,29,113 recoveries were registered.