India Coronavirus cases cross 56 lakh With 83,527 new cases; total deaths 90,000

New Delhi: India reported 83,527 new Covid cases taking its coronavirus tally past the 56-lakh mark, shows the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 data from the past 24 hours.

The country reported 1,085 deaths as the number of people who recovered from COVID-19 surpassed the number of new infection for the fifth consecutive day. The number of people who have recovered from Covid till now has crossed 45 lakh people. The overall recovery rate in the country has crossed 80 per cent.

More than 90,000 lives have been lost to coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. (Agencies)