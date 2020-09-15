India Coronavirus Cases Cross 49-Lakh Mark, Deaths Cross 80,000

New Delhi: With 83,809 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s coronavirus tally has crossed the 49 lakh mark. The pandemic claimed 1,054 lives in the last 24 hours taking India’s total death count past the 80,000 mark. The country now has 9.90 lakh active cases and a total 38.59 lakh patients in the country have recovered from COVID-19. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state by the pandemic, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Worldwide, almost 3 crore people have been infected by Sars-CoV-2, and more than 9.23 lakh people have lost their lives to the pandemic since it surfaced in China late last year.(Agencies)