India committed to enhance capabilities, capacities at fast pace: Modi

NEW DELHI: India had age old experience in making arms, military equipment but after Independence this capability was not strengthened said PM in webinar.
India now committed to enhance capabilities, capacities at fast pace said PM Modi in webinar on budget provisions in defence sector.
With establishment of chief of defence staff post, bringing uniformity in procurement process, induction of equipment has become easy said PM. (Agencies)
