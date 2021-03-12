India, China review situation along LAC in Western sector

NEW DELHI: India and China on Friday reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western sector and held in-depth discussions on the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western sector in Ladakh.

At the 21st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), the Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs while the Chinese side was represented by the Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (AGENCIES)