Home
State
National
Business
Opinion
Sports
International
horoscope
Daily Horoscope
Weekly Horoscope
Sunday Magazine
Photo Gallery
Videos
Search
Thu June 18, 2020 | Updated 05:48 PM IST |
Home
|
Sitemap
|
Rss Feed
Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism | Breaking News J&K
Home
State
National
Business
Opinion
Sports
International
horoscope
Daily Horoscope
Weekly Horoscope
Sunday Magazine
Photo Gallery
Videos
Trending Now
India wants peace but capable of giving befitting reply: Modi
Govt approves double entry accounting system
Time to call Chinese bluff, it can’t cow down India: Security Experts
Talab Tillo, Akhnoor men die of COVID; toll reaches 9
4 COVID-19 +ve people die in Kashmir
E-Paper
Home
News
India-China Face-off: No Indian troops are missing in the action
India-China Face-off: No Indian troops are missing in the action
By
Daily Excelsior
-
18/06/2020
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
One unidentified terrorist killed by security forces at Munand area of Shopian
J&K govt revokes PSA detention of PDP leader Naeem Akhtar
J&K: 7 die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs; death toll rises to 71
Pak violates ceasefire, fires mortal shells towards Indian positions in Macchil sector
Pakistan violates ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Macchal sector of Kupwara district
Encounter starts between terrorists and security forces at Munand area of Shopian.
Security forces kill terrorist in Pulwama encounter; operation still on
Pak Army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri
Talks between Major Generals of India and China in Galwan Valley are over. The talks have remained inconclusive as no immediate disengagement or change...
Lt Gov G C Murmu today discussed the future Mgt & containment strategy of COVID 19 in J&K in a meeting, stressed on...
JK Govt announces new rules for fresh appointments
EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar accuses China of pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for violence and casualties.
Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:
Editorial
Non-payment of bills of R & B contractors
Daily Excelsior
-
18/06/2020
Status of ‘Flower Market’ in Jammu
Daily Excelsior
-
18/06/2020
Op-Ed
Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in the Mirror of Planets
Daily Excelsior
-
07/05/2020
Exile’s Dream – When will come true?
Daily Excelsior
-
23/01/2020
Lost opportunity for Jammu and Ladakh
Daily Excelsior
-
29/11/2018
Will be remembered for governance and democratic values
Daily Excelsior
-
23/08/2018
Facebook
Instagram
Tumblr
Twitter
Youtube
Copyright © 2020 DailyExcelsior All Rights Reserved.
Designed Developed & Hosted by Pugmarks.
Edit with Live CSS
.page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-112 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-114 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2178 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6722 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2192 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2188 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2180 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2185 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-219524 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .desk { display:block !important; } .mobi { display:none !important; } @media only screen and (max-width: 672px) { .desk { display:none !important; } .mobi { display:block !important; } }
Editorial
Non-payment of bills of R & B contractors
Status of ‘Flower Market’ in Jammu