India, China agreed that next round of military talks should be held soon: MEA

NEW DELHI: India and China have agreed that the next round of military talks should be held soon for working towards an “early and complete” disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the diplomatic and military talks have helped both sides to enhance understanding of each other’s positions on the issue. (AGENCIES)