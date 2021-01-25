India, China agree to work for disengagement along Line of Actual Control, both sides say “Talks Positive”

NEW DELHI: On January 24, 9th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held on Chinese side of Moldo-Chushul border meeting point. Two sides had a candid & in-depth exchange of views on disengagement along LAC in Western Sector of China-India border areas said PRO, Indian Army.

They (India & China) also agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, maintain the good momentum of dialogue and negotiation, and hold the 10th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting at an early date to jointly advance de-escalation said PRO, Indian Army

The two sides agreed to continue their effective efforts in ensuring the restraint of the frontline troops, stabilize and control the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the China-India border, and jointly maintain peace and tranquility said PRO, Indian Army.