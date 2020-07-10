India, China agree on complete disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh

NEW DELHI: India and China on Friday held a fresh round of diplomatic talks on the border row in eastern Ladakh and reaffirmed to ensure “complete disengagement” of the troops in the region for “full restoration” of peace and tranquility along Line of Actual Control.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the talks were held under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

It said the two sides reaffirmed to ensure complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC for “full restoration” of peace and tranquility in the border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements and protocols. (AGENCIES)