India carries out night launch of Agni Prime missile

NEW DELHI, Apr 4:

India has successfully carried out a night launch of new generation nuclear capable ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’ from the Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, boosting the country’s strategic deterrence capability.

The Defence Ministry said the test-flight was carried out on Wednesday evening and it met all the trial objectives, validating the reliable performance, as confirmed from the data captured by a number of range sensors deployed at different locations. (PTI)