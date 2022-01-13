India calls upon developed nations to combat climate change

NEW DELHI, Jan 13:

Union Minister for Environment Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said emphasised on the role of developed countries in combatting climate change, especially with regard to climate finance, technology transfer as mandated by the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, it was reported on Thursday.

The Minister mentioned this, while holding a meeting with UK Secretary of State for International Trade and COP26 Presidency Champion on Adaptation and Resilience, Anne-Marie Belinda Trevelyan here in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“Both the leaders discussed issues relating to India’s new commitments at COP 26, India-UK collaboration on climate change and the India-UK 2030 Roadmap” said the official statement.

The Union Minister also mentioned about the initiatives taken by India for tackling climate change, and which will also contribute towards India’s New Climate Goals announced by Prime Minister Modi.

The major sectors include Renewable Energy, Green Hydrogen, e-mobilty, etc.

The statement said Yadav also recalled the five nectar elements Panchamrit announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the sidelines of COP 26.

He also mentioned about the two joint initiatives launched by UK and India, viz. One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG) and Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS).

Historical cumulative emissions, high per capita annual emissions, equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capacities (CBDR-RC) of UNFCCC for climate action are essential while we move ahead with the implementation of the NDCs and Paris Agreement goals” stated Yadav during the meet.

He also emphasised the crucial role of the private sector in India’s efforts towards a credible pathway of low-carbon development to eventual net zero.

Both sides discussed on how to further strengthen their partnership in R&D of cutting-edge technologies and the transfer of proven technologies to drive low carbon pathways.

“Both the countries will also continue to work on the success of COP-26 by delivering concrete actions to achieve our commitments, through our bilateral cooperation” said the statement. (UNI)