Rahul Gandhi Rides Pillion On Scooter Taxi In Aizawl, Hails Traffic Discipline

Aizawl, Oct 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was on a two-day visit to poll-bound Mizoram, was seen riding pillion on a two-wheeler taxi in state capital Aizawl on Tuesday and hailed the much-talked-about traffic discipline in the northeastern state, a party leader said.

Gandhi met veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Lal Thanhawla at his residence in Zarkawt area.

While returning from Lal Thanhawla’s residence, he rode pillion on a two-wheeler taxi, state Congress media cell chairman Lalremruata Renthlei said.

Gandhi expressed happiness on witnessing the state’s traffic etiquette and said that “there is a lot to learn from this culture of respecting each other”, he said.

Mizoram’s traffic discipline has been lauded by eminent people, including former Indian president Ram Nath Kovind.

This traffic discipline has earned Aizawl the title of the ‘Silent City’ or ‘No Honking City’ of India.

Cars stick to the left side and two-wheelers to the right side of the left lane. No vehicle overtakes or crosses to the other side of the road reserved for vehicles coming from the opposite direction.

Gandhi, who arrived in Aizawl on Monday, took part in a padayatra, during which he was greeted by large crowds. At the end of the march, he addressed a rally, attacking the BJP and Mizoram’s ruling Mizo National Front (MNF).

On Tuesday, Gandhi interacted with party leaders and addressed a press conference in Aizawl. He concluded his two-day visit by addressing a rally in Lunglei town in the southern part of the state.

From Lunglei, he left for Agartala aboard a helicopter and is scheduled to leave for Delhi on a flight from the Tripura capital. (Agencies)