India announce squad for ODI series against Zimbabwe; Kohli, Bumrah and Pant not included

Maharashtra, July 30: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squad for the three-match ODI series to be played against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in Zimbabwe in 3 ODIs. He also recently lead Men in Blue to a 3-0 win over West Indies in the recently-concluded ODI series in the Caribbean. Senior players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are not a part of the squad.

Rahul Tripathi, who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been named in the squad for his good performances in IPL 2022. The batter had a standout IPL season with SRH. In 14 games he played for his side, he scored 413 runs at an average of 37.55. He scored three fifties this season, with the best score of 76 and a strike rate of 158.23. He was the second-highest run-scorer for his side.

Washington Sundar also makes his return to the side after an injury. He has recently started his stint with Lancashire in County Cricket and had taken a five-wicket haul against Northamptonshire.

India will play against Zimbabwe in 3 ODIs from August 18 to August 22.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar. (Agencies)