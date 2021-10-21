India among top 25 defence products exporting nations: Rajnath Singh

Bengaluru : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India is among the top 25 defence products exporting nations, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute 2020 report. “I am happy to inform you that as per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute 2020 report, for the first time India is among the top 25 defence products exporting countries list,” Singh said. He said defence exports meant an increase in our capability, calibre and standard. “To promote export of defence items and to make India part of the global defence supply chain, we have set a target of Rs 35,000 crore export in aerospace and defence good-services by 2024-25,” he further said. He is on a two-day visit to Bengaluru, where he will be attending meetings and visiting the DPSU facilities to review their progress. (Agencies)