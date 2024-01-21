INDIA alliance will win upcoming Lok Sabha elections: Solanki

*People are fed up with politics of religion: Vikar

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Jan 20: Former Union Minister and senior AICC leader Bharat Singh Solanki today claimed that INDIA alliance will win upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the country.

Addressing party workers’ rally at Samba town here today Solanki said that people of India are going to make the INDIA block win in the upcoming Parliamentary elections. Talking about the party’s slogan ‘Judega Bharat, Jeetega India’, Solanki said that our countrymen are upset with the policies and working style of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the last ten years and this is the reason why the INDIA alliance is getting support today from the entire country.

Referring to the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyaye Yatra’ of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, Solanki said when Rahul Gandhi had covered thousands of miles on- foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to connect India, the whole India accompanied him. And now that the Nyaye Yatra has started afresh from Manipur, once again the country is travelling this journey on foot with Rahul Gandhi.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mysterious silence on Manipur for almost three months, Solanki said that today the oppressed and downtrodden people of this country expect justice only from Congress. He termed the Modi Government’s decision of waiving off billions of rupees of capitalists as serious issue and said that on one hand the poor of this country are getting poorer and on the other hand, Modi’s friends like Ambani and Adani are becoming the world’s biggest businessmen overnight.

Pointing towards inflation, unemployment, statehood, drug- addiction, illegal mining and liquor mafia, AICC leader said that Modi Government has given nothing but hatred and lies to this country in the last ten years.

State president Vikar Rasool Wani alleged that today the people of Jammu have not achieved anything except inflation, drug addiction, corruption and large scale unemployment.

Talking about the state coming number one in terms of unemployment and India’s name coming after Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal in the Global Hunger Index, Vikar said that the days of those doing politics in the name of religion are over. Vikar made it clear that religion and politics are two completely different dimensions and people now fully understand the bad politics of dividing the country in the name of religion only.

Asserting that the victory of the India alliance in the upcoming elections was certain, he said that the BJP had been wiped out in the Kargil Hill Council elections held just two months ago and this is the reason that today even after a gap of ten years, the state has no assembly elections at all.

Party’s working president Raman Bhalla said that today such a huge network of factories is standing in Samba, it is the contribution of Congress only. Referring to all the big projects going on in the state, he said that in reality most of the projects were started during the tenure of Manmohan Singh’s Government but BJP has no match in taking false credit.

Prominent among others present on the occasion included- AICC Co-incharge Manoj Yadav, Tara Chand, Balwan Singh, Ravinder Sharma, Naresh Gupta, Pranab Shagotra, Pawan Raina, Gurbachan Rana, Shashi Sharma and M K Bhardwai.