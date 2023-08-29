India alliance set to expand

Sir,

INDIA alliance is all set to expand with more political parties on board. A concrete roadmap for general election 2024 is being prepared for the Mumbai meet to be held on August 31 – September 1, in which it would be formalized. Several other issues are also on the agenda which includes content sharing on their digital platforms to jointly counter the digital propaganda of the RSS-BJP.

Mumbai conclave is the third in the series of opposition meet after the first held on June 23 in Patna, and the second held on July 17-18 in Bengaluru. Two more such conclaves would be held in Kolkata and Chennai probably by October to deploy the INDIA alliance fully on the electoral battlefield of Lok Sabah election 2024. Obviously, the alliance does not seem concerned at all about the impending Vidhan Sabha election in five states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram – scheduled to be held by the end of 2023.

However, the BJP is beating about the bush to make INDIA alliance appear developing cracks on their joint prime ministerial face, which has actually never been on the agenda of the alliance, and secondly that the political parties in the alliance are politically at loggerheads in states fighting each other, though creation of joint strategy for state elections has also never been on the INDIA alliance’s agenda.

Dr Gyan Pathak

on e-mail