India, Afghan security advisors discuss cooperation

KABUL: India and Afghanistan discussed security cooperation between the two countries this week.

Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Moheb met his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and exchanged views on peace process, fighting terrorism and regional cooperation, a statement from his office said.

“Terrorism is a threat to all nations and need joint efforts to fight the menace,” Moheb said, adding that the government of Afghanistan wanted to create consensus at home and among countries that remained cooperative with Afghanistan for lasting peace and stability, reports Bakhtar news agency.

Doval welcomed Moheb to Delhi saying there was a need for countries in the region to extend cooperation for peace and stability in the war torn Afghanistan.

