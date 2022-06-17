India: A mature democracy

Prof. M K Bhat

The discussion on Gyanvyapi attained new dimensions after Nupur Sharma episode. She in a TV discussion on Times Now uttered certain objectionable things after instigation by the co- panelist which was taken as an insult by Muslim community. Demeaning any faith is against the ethos of India and she got the brunt after FIRs were registered against her throughout the country. People started trolling, threatening her with death and rape .The riots ensued in various parts of the country and she begged apology for her mistake. Nupur was suspended from being spokesperson of BJP. This was soon reciprocated by others with support Nupur Sharma Tag.This has given fringe elements from both sides enough reason to celebrate. While some talk of freedom of expression in democracy others held it as an insult to the prophet and demand death for Nupur Sharma.

The temper on both sides is quite high and politicians are applying their formulas as per their own interests.The country cannot be left to those who use everything to fulfill their political intensions so it becomes imperative for civil society to break down the big walls of hatred on both sides. The people enjoying are the TV channels for they get high TRP out of such warfare.The anchors on various channels instigate people to talk indecent and gone are the days of serious discussion on TV.Neither serious talkers, are called for discussion nor anything worthwhile flows from the mouth of these people. Every discussion ends with a big noise,allegations and counter allegations and much nuisance.The viewers get charged on non issues and the outcome is a polarized thought process. Why there should not be certain rules for conducting discussion on national media is coming up as a big question in itself?

Nupur Sharma has gone off the track but at the same time all those who poked fun on Shiv Ling were also doing nothing good.The post episode violence in a democratic setup is neither required nor desirable. The case being sub judice,taking law in own hands is an insult to the institutions of democracy.

It may be worthwhile to mention here that various unscrupulous things have taken place at different stages of our history and making the present generation responsible for all such things cannot be tolerated in any civilized society.Sacrificing present and future for the wrong things of past is no wisdom and at the same time derecognizing our own and seeing to foreigners for our redressal of problems talks of our incompetence to handle things. It raises question on our intensions.In this country people of different faiths have lived together from centuries as brothers and sisters.There is no need for anyone to be touchy on every issue; it projects the concerned group as intolerant.

It is an irony that some countries tried to fish in the troubled waters primarily because we provided them a chance for the same.This country, with a long history, distinct culture belongs to everyone inhabiting it and everyone has contributed to make it a place of his dreams. We fought together with foreign forces and are capable enough to tread our own desired path and no outsider is enough intelligent to lecture us on our issues. We resolved Ram Mandir issue through court after 500 years. The countries lecturing about our human rights or treatment of minorities shall see their own track record which is neither democratic nor bears any respect for their minorities.

In recent times the things have been vitiated by vested interest people to a no return level especially post 2014.There are and have been fringe elements from both the sides from a long period of time but since 2014 certain critics have lost the difference between Modi Bashing and nation shaming.There are people who work 24 *7 to make an issue and spread the same beyond the boundaries of the country, even if they have to apply lies to justify their ends. The present scenario is an outcome of week opposition, Modi mania,open support to anti national elements by Pakistan, China etc.

The tolerance among people has become thin and religion has become an easy tool in the hands of those who, although unaware about its spiritual value, but act as expert in exploiting public sentiments.They stand with the single agenda of proving their sect nearer to God than other’s.This leads to reaction from the other side and unites all the members of that sect.Adopting this procedure may make us to fall in the trap of those who divided the country in 1947 which Indian Muslims by and large had rejected.The internal bickering at this stage is detrimental to the growth of country and to the benefit of detractors.

After due hearing by the lower court, the Gyanvapi issue between the rival factions has come to the level of Places of worship act 1991.The places of worship act 1991 disallows any change in the status quo for religious places post 1947,the question arises whether this law will be applicable to all the disputes that came into existence before the existence of this law. Secondly, no change has taken place in the infrastructure of the disputed shrine. Thirdly,how can any law deprive any citizen from appealing in the court? Many questions regarding arbitrariness of 15th August 1947 as cut- off date mentioned in the act is also being questioned. Historical facts need to be applied to avoid any future confusion, concealing the truth only worsens the matter.Mere laws will not cutmuch ice in the religious matters, there is need of civil society from both sides to come out with an amicable solution.

Three perspectives have come into existence regarding Gyanvapi recently (1) the matter should be decided by court, and the decision of court shall be acceptable to all.The case at present is sub- judice so no discussion is required in this way. In the past on April 10,1942 judgment between Din Mohmad versus secretary of the state held that the mosque was built on a site of a Hindu temple demolished by Aurangzeb

2) why look for a Shivalinga in every mosque.Once people accept that things have gone wrong in the past, solution will come out. Such things have happened in the different countries of the world where historical blunders were solved in an amicable manner by resorting to truth commission where the blacks and whites resolved their differences easily; one accepted the mistake and other forgave. There is nothing wrong in forgiving and accepting past history. An eye for eye is no solution to any problem

3) It should be converted into a mutual place of worship.

Gyanvapi will be a litmus test of the maturity of Indian democracy and it is obvious that we can decide collectively as responsible citizens in a better way.It would be worthwhile to resolve the case by community heads outside the court.If the things get resolved through court it will be a binding on all of us to follow.It is good chance to prove the world that we are mature enough to decide things outside the court for the benefit of our coming generations.