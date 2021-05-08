India: 16.73 cr Covid-19 vaccine doses administered

NEW DELHI: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16.73 crores, the Union Health Ministry said here on Saturday.

A total of 14,88,528 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose across 30 states and UTs.

These are A&N Islands (663), Andhra Pradesh (148), Assam (33,693), Bihar (291), Chandigarh (2), Chhattisgarh (1,026), Delhi (2,41,870), Goa (934), Gujarat (2,47,652), Haryana (2,04,101), Himachal Pradesh (14), Jammu and Kashmir (26,161), Jharkhand (81), Karnataka (8,681), Kerala (112), Ladakh (86), Madhya Pradesh (9,833), Maharashtra (3,08,171), Meghalaya (2), Nagaland (2), Odisha (35,152), Puducherry (1), Punjab (2,785), Rajasthan (2,49,315), Tamil Nadu (10,703), Telangana (498), Tripura (2), Uttar Pradesh (1,02,407), Uttarakhand (19) and West Bengal (4,123), the Ministry’s statement read.

As per the provisional report this morning, cumulatively, 16,73,46,544 vaccine doses have been administered through 24,37,299 sessions. These include 95,22,639 Health Care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 64,30,277 who have taken the second dose, 1,38,62,998 FLWs ( first dose), 76,46,634 FLWs ( second dose), 14,88,528 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (first dose), 5,35,04,312 1st dose beneficiaries and 1,42,87,313 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 5,47,33,969 1st dose) and 58,69,874 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

On Friday, as many as 22,97,257 vaccine doses were given. Across 18,692 sessions, 9,87,909 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 13,09,348 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,79,30,960 today. The National Recovery Rate is 81.90 per cent with 3,18,609 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours.

