Independents elected DDC chairperson, VC in Poonch

POONCH: Independent candidates won chairperson and vice-chairperson posts of the District Development Council (DDC) Poonch respectively on Saturday.

Official sources said that Tazeem Akhter, an independent candidate, bagged the Chairperson post and got nine votes against his rival candidate from Congress— Nazia Ghani who got 5 votes.

Mohammad Ashfaq, also an independent candidate, was elected as vice-chairperson, they said.