IND vs AUS | Virat Kohli Ends Test Century Drought, First Hundred In Whites Since 2019

Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Mar 12: After a wait of 1205 days, Virat Kohli finally registered a Test century, bringing up three figures on day four of the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad.

Kohli brought up Test century No.28 after flicking Nathan Lyon for a single and helping India push towards a crucial first-innings lead.

There was a gap of 41 innings between his last century and this one, with the previous one coming over three years ago against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Kohli scored a sublime 136 in India’s only innings at the Eden Gardens and helped his team secure an innings and 46-run victory.

“600kg Gorilla off his back,” Ravi Shastri boomed on commentary as Kohli raised his bat, then removed his helmet with a smile and kissed his necklace in relief to a standing ovation from the Ahmedabad crowd.

He now has eight Test hundreds against Australia, second-most, on par with Sunil Gavaskar on a list that is topped by Sachin Tendulkar, who has 11.

His 28th Test ton is also his 75th international hundred.

