Incumbent, outgoing IGP CRPF call on DGP Dilbag Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 6: The incumbent IGP of CRPF Jammu Sector, Mukesh Chander Laddha, accompanied by the outgoing IGP, PS Ranpise, called on the Director General of Police (DGP) of J&K, Dilbag Singh, here at his office chamber in Jammu.

A press statement said that during the meeting, the DGP discussed various issues and praised the collaboration between J&K Police and CRPF, which helped to establish a peaceful atmosphere in the region.

It said that he appreciated the outgoing IGP, PS Ranpise, for his leadership and services, and wished him good luck for his future assignments.

“The DGP also welcomed the new IGP, Mukesh Chander Laddha, and expressed hope that the understanding between the two forces would grow further under his command,” read the statement.

It said that Dilbag Singh, the top cop, reiterated that J&K Police and CRPF have been working as one force and will continue to do so.

As a token of appreciation, the DGP also presented a memento to the outgoing IGP.