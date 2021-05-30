Can Jammu and Kashmir be seen producing more fish and milk so as to be not only self sufficient in needs but be in a position to become milk and fish surplus territory, by setting up three incubation facility centres at Anantnag, Baramulla and Jammu ? Well, it is going to be a reality. While Anantnag Centre in Kashmir shall aim at how to increase the production of fish, its processing, packing and export to different parts of the country, that of Narwal in Jammu is slated to process dairy products – increasing milk production to an extent of attaining surplus status to export. We in Jammu and Kashmir are facing milk shortage which gives room to adulteration and imports from other states and other noted dairies of the country. Fish, too is imported not only in Jammu but even in Kashmir otherwise known for the world’s best species of fish. The third Facility Centre is to come up at Baramulla in Kashmir to process apples and other fruits and vegetables which was definitely going to give a new dimension to processing and packing of fruits and vegetables of international standard. The most important feature of these Common Incubation Facility Centres is the Union Government sanctioning Rs.7.81 crore for these centres at Rs.2.70 crore approx. per centre. Let us hope the three Centres come up within a year as planned and show results as expected