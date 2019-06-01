Incredible experience: Hrithik Roshan after meeting Jackie Chan

BEIJING: Hrithik Roshan is on cloud nine after the Bollywood actor got a chance to meet veteran action star Jackie Chan during his visit to China.

The 45-year-old actor is in the country where is he is promoting his film “Kaabil” ahead of its release on June 5.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a number of photos with the iconic martial artiste.

“Meeting Jackie Chan was a revelation at so many levels. Incredible experience. Inspired. #kaabilinchina #ilovechina #china @jackiechan,” he wrote in the caption.

“Kaabil”, which released in India in 2017, also features Yami Gautam and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

The film follows a specially-abled couple; Rohan and Supriya, who lead a blissful married life. But their happiness comes to a standstill due to unavertable circumstances for which Rohan vows to take a revenge from the culprits.

“Kaabil” is produced by FilmKraft, imported by China Film Group corporation and is distributed and translated by China film group.

It is distributed internationally by B4U Motion Pictures Release, and is promoted by Tianjin Qitai Culture Communication Co. Ltd. (AGENCIES)

&&

SPO-GYMNASTICS

Gymnast Patra qualifies for Parallel Bars Finals at World Cup

NEW DELHI, June 1:

Indian gymnast Rakesh Kumar Patra has qualified for the Parallel Bars Finals at the FIG World Cup in Koper, Slovenia.

He was placed 8th with a score of 13.250. The top-8 qualify for the Finals where they have to perform again for deciding the medals.

The FIG World Cup in Koper is third of the seven World Challenge Cup Series for 2019.

The World Challenge Cup events are major FIG events with a broader participation and open to all countries. At each event, the gymnasts have the opportunity to win prize money and World Challenge Cup points which will count towards the World Challenge Cup Ranking List for each apparatus.

The Parallel Bar Finals will take place on Sunday. (AGENCIES)