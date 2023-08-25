Incomplete MCH Kangan

Despite a decade passing, the Maternity-Childcare Hospital (MCH) construction in Kangan, located in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, remains incomplete due to various setbacks, causing significant delays in its much-needed completion. It is indeed painful to witness that approximately 80 panchayat halqas depend on the MCH in Kangan and the residents are compelled to seek alternatives. It is crucial to emphasise that childbirth and childcare require the expertise of specialised medical teams, and the delayed establishment of this MCH has already inflicted significant hardships on the people. While those who are economically well-off can turn to alternative facilities, the economically disadvantaged have no such option. In the absence of viable alternatives, families are forced to endure distressing moments through no fault of their own. The absence of the MCH in the region not only affects the project’s intended beneficiaries but also places strain on other nearby healthcare facilities. Overcrowding in hospitals can lead to longer wait times, reduced attention to individual patients, and a higher likelihood of medical errors. Given the substantial investment, the prolonged delay in its completion is a concerning issue. It’s reasonable to question the effectiveness of such expenditures if the hospital is not yet operational after a decade.

Despite the Government’s repeated claims of no shortage of funds for Jammu and Kashmir, it is disheartening that the concerned authorities are citing a lack of funds as the reason for the delay. Authorities must thoroughly investigate the reasons behind these undue delays, especially in an era where many aspects of development processes are streamlined through online platforms. It’s essential to understand why this particular maternity-childcare hospital is facing financial constraints when the Government claims there is no shortage of funds for the region. Addressing these questions and resolving any underlying issue is essential to ensuring that the substantial resources allocated to this project are put to meaningful use, ultimately benefitting the local population in terms of improved healthcare services.