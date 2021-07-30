Incomplete 3 bridges in Sumbal Kashmir

Three bridges in Shadipora area of Bandipore Kashmir including two foot bridges and a single span motor-able bridge at Zalpora continue to be incomplete though these bridges would serve a vital link to several villages in the vast area of Sumbal in North Kashmir. Even though the work on those had started in 2012-14, the structures are still incomplete, especially in respect of two footbridges and several deadlines about completion have been missed by Roads and Buildings department. The people of the area facing difficulties on this count have even approached the concerned authorities but of no avail. The single span motor-able bridge alone has work on it still going on though at a negligible speed. We understand that the footbridge ”project” having been classified as ”Languishing” should have got the desired attention of the authorities but the same continues to be in the present condition even though there is no problem in respect of availability of funds. Concerned authorities are urged to look into the matter and get the bridges completed at an early date