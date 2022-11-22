Incidents of drone-dropping from Pak largely down in Jammu: D K Boora

JAMMU, Nov 22: The Border Security Force (BSF) has put in place its winter strategy along the International Border (IB) on the Jammu frontier to foil cross-border infiltration and said the number of incidents of drone-dropping of weapons, explosives and narcotics from Pakistan has decreased in the last three-four months.

Inspector General of the border-guarding force D K Boora told reporters here that the number of incidents of drone droppings from Pakistan has gone down substantially along the IB on the Jammu frontier.

“I will not be able to disclose to the media what measures have been taken in this regard, but several such measures have been taken,” he said.

The IG asserted that with the help of technology, the force will put an end to to this menace.

“The BSF is alert on the border…. Those involved in this have been arrested by police,” he said.

Asked whether terrorists would now focus on infiltrating through the IB in view of the snowfall along the Line of Control (LoC), Boora said, “It is a yearly affair. When the passes get closed due to snowfall, the focus moves towards the IB. We are fully prepared for this.”

He said the BSF is also prepared for the challenge posed by fog during winter.

“The way manpower has been developed on the border, along with security and surveillance gadgets, we are confident that we will not allow cross-border infiltration,” the IG said.

He also said an anti-tunneling exercise is on and the force has got gadgets that will help it detect tunnels or any attempt to dig tunnels.

The officer said peace is prevailing along the border with Pakistan for a long period.

“For a long period, there has been peace on the border (in Jammu). There are no reports of any untoward incident,” he said.

The IG also said the force has got the full support of police and intelligence agencies.

A Pakistani intruder was killed and another arrested as the BSF foiled their separate infiltration attempts from across the IB.

The infiltration attempts were scuttled by alert troops in the Arnia sector of Jammu and the Ramgarh sector of Samba district in the early hours. (Agencies)