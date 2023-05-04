Incharge Executive Officer MC Handwara Suspended

Srinagar, May 4: The Jammu and Kashmir government has suspended incharge executive officer on Municipal Committee Handwara till pending inquiry against him.

According to an order, incharge executive officer MC Handwara Farooq Ahmad Rather has been attached to the office of Directorate of Urban Local Bodies Kashmir.

“Pending inquiry into his conduct and in terms of Rule 31(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir, Civil Services, (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, Mr Farooq Ahmad Rather, I/ C Executive Officer, Municipal Committee, Handwara is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect,” read the order.

It reads that during suspension period, he shall remain attached in the office of Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir.

“It is further ordered that Director Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir shall assign the charge of the post of Executive Officer, Handwara to any suitable officer till regular arrangement is made by the Government, whichever is earlier,” it added. (KNS)